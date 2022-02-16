How to get $10 tickets to 'Hamilton' in Denver

After first performing in Denver in 2018, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway hit is back in the Mile High City.

The national tour of the hit musical is playing at the Buell Theatre in downtown Denver from Wednesday, Feb. 16 to Sunday, March 27.

The show was scheduled for a Colorado return from Aug. 12 to Oct. 4, 2020, but that engagement was postponed in May 2020 due to the pandemic.

While tickets are mostly sold out, producer Jeffrey Seller and the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) will have 40 tickets available for $10 per ticket for all performances in Denver.

The ticket lottery is now open on the official Hamilton app that is available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Digital lotteries will begin each Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances. DCPA said no purchase or payment is necessary to enter or participate.

Those selected will be able to get up to two $10 tickets.

"It's tempting to get tickets any way you can," said producer Jeffrey Seller. "There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Denver engagement should be made through Hamilton.DenverCenter.org."

Hamilton is the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first treasury secretary.

The musical hit features a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway.

