DENVER — The life of American founding father Alexander Hamilton will take front-and-center on the Buell Theatre stage again in 2020.

The national tour of Hamilton will return to Denver from Aug. 12 to Oct. 4, 2020.

Tickets for the Colorado production go on sale to the general public on Monday, April 20 at 10 a.m. at DenverCenter.org, according to an announcement Thursday from the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA).

There will be a limit of eight tickets per account.

There will also be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Further lottery details and ticket prices will be announced at a later date.

“It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can," said producer Jeffrey Seller. "There are many sites and people that are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Denver engagement should be made through DenverCenter.org."

Be advised that the Denver Center for the Performing Arts is the only authorized ticket provider for Hamilton in Denver.

Patrons with a 2019/20 DCPA subscription package will have priority access to purchase tickets from Feb. 25 through March 8.

Hamilton is the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. It features a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway.

