Hanging Lake reopens for first time since Grizzly Creek Fire

Reservations are needed to hike the trail to the iconic Colorado lake near Glenwood Springs.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Hanging Lake reopened to visitors on Saturday for the first time since last summer, though reservations are still required to hike there.

The lake closed last summer because of the Grizzly Creek Fire, which started in August and burned nearly 51 square miles. While the lake itself was spared, the areas around it in the White River National Forest were burned.

After months of cleanup and ensuring visitors' safety, the trailhead to the lake reopened to the public on Saturday. Permits to visit the lake cost $12 per person, and reservations can be made at visitglenwood.com/HangingLake.

> Video above: Hanging Lake reopens, reservations available for Rocky Mountain National Park.

Hiking permits are available for hourly reservations between 6:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Hikers can choose between either parking at the Hanging Lake rest area or hiking or biking through Glenwood Canyon to the trailhead. Both permits have the same cost.

Only people with permits are allowed to park at the Hanging Lake rest area.

Here are few more things to know before you go:

The Hanging Lake trail climbs up a steep canyon with an elevation gain of 1,000 feet to reach the lake.

There's no restroom at the lake, so use facilities at the trailhead.

Dogs and other pets are not allowed on the trail.

Standing on the log in the lake, swimming and fishing are prohibited.