Officials to provide Wednesday update on condition of Hanging Lake

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — National forest, state and local officials will hold a press conference Wednesday to provide an update on the condition of Hanging Lake.

Hanging Lake has been closed following multiple mudslides that also closed Interstate 70 in western Colorado for two weeks.

Located in Glenwood Canyon at the site of last summer's Grizzly Creek Fire, Hanging Lake is one of Colorado's most popular tourist destinations.

White River Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams, City of Glenwood Springs Manager Debra Figueroa, Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) Deputy Chief Engineer Keith Stefanik, Ken Murphy from H2O and Colleen Coleman from the National Forest Foundation are expected to speak at the press conference.

The United States Forest Service (USFS) reported two weeks ago that it had not been able to access Hanging Lake following the mudslides except via video shot from a helicopter.

“We’re seeing a Hanging Lake we’ve never seen before and that’s chocolate milk brown,” said USFS Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams. “We expected after last year’s fire that, at some point, we’re going to get runoff and erosion and sedimentation, and at some point, it’s going to cloud up Hanging Lake.”

When the Grizzly Creek Fire burned above the popular hiking trail last summer, Fitzwilliams said he assumed some of the sediment would make its way into the lake. But forest officials aren’t really sure exactly what source feeds the lake.

“There [are] a lot of cracks and fissures and all these seams that water’s just going through the earth and then it comes up at Hanging Lake,” Fitzwilliams said. “We don’t know where it originates, which makes it hard to figure out why it is brown a little more challenging.”

