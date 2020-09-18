Haunted Houses and fall events will look different this year

Most attractions will still be open, with some new safety precautions.

COLORADO, USA — While doctors worry about the combination of COVID-19 and flu season, a new report from the Center for Disease and Control says we know what works to keep numbers low.

The report says flu cases in the United States dropped sharply within 2 weeks of implementing mitigation measures in the spring, like school closures, social distancing and wearing masks.

Experts say to keep both COVID-19 and flu activity low we'll have to continue those measures into our fall and winter.

That means events could look different for months.

Fritzler Farm Park will open its doors this weekend.

In all attractions, they will be asking people to socially distance and wear masks.

The park has pumpkin patches, a corn maze, a slide and pedal go-karts. There will also be a pillow jump and pumpkin cannon.

"We are following all the state guidelines and county guidelines that everybody knows so well at this point and we are open-air so social distancing is pretty easy out here and if you can't social distance we just ask that you wear a mask and our employees will be wearing a mas as well," said Bri Fritzler.

To help ensure safety at this farm and corn maze in Erie, they are implementing the following changes in 2020:

We will limit ticket sales to allow for reduced crowd sizes at all times.

We will frequently clean and sanitize high touch point surfaces throughout the day.

We will have sanitizer and handwashing stations located in many spots around the farm.

We will make sure that our seat areas meet all physical distancing guidelines.

We will limit the number of guests indoor and provide physical distancing reminders.

They are also asking guests to maintain a 6-foot distance from others and to wear masks at all times.

The Frightmare Compound in Westminster is an outdoor, open-air haunted attraction.

On their website, they say they have invested thousands of dollars to ensure the community’s health and safety through these difficult times.

"We want to maintain a fun but safe Halloween season," their website says.

They have the following rules and safety measures:

All staff will wear proper face coverings and be temperature screened before their shift.

Have very limited capacity, and social distancing will be strictly enforced

Max group reservation is 10 people (However, they recommend 6-8 people)

Sanitizing stations are available throughout the attraction.

All guests will be asked to follow local health and safety guidelines for face coverings.

All surfaces and frequently touched areas will be cleaned and sanitized regularly.

They have removed all hanging / squeeze points in the attraction this year for your health and safety.

No actors will touch you inside the attraction, and they ask you do not touch them. Please maintain 6-foot distance.

They will be enforcing maximum space between groups. Please do not run and catch up with the group in front of you. If you see the group behind you please speed up. They will also have staff inside monitoring this to enforce social distancing.

All tickets will be by reservation only. There will be very limited tickets for each time slot to help spread out guests so there are no large lines or gatherings.

Private groups only, you will not be placed in a group with other guests. (Only the party you came with)

Please stay home if you’re not feeling well, their staff is doing the same.

The 13th Floor Haunted House has implemented similar safety guidelines and procedures, including:

All guests and staff will be required to wear masks inside the haunted house.

Stay a minimum of 6’ away from all other guests, staff, and monsters.

Attendance will be extremely limited each night. ALL of our admission tickets will be reservation-based (time-slotted) this year and, due to limited attendance, line wait times will be greatly reduced

Anything hanging that you would need to push or squeeze through has been removed from the attractions.

The attraction is deeply sanitized at the beginning and end of every evening.

Private groups only. You will not be combined with anyone outside of the group you arrive with, please only attend with your cohorts.

Forgot your hand sanitizer? No problem, we’ve got you covered with plenty of sanitizer stations, NOW WITH PUMPKIN SPICE! No really, we’re serious, give it a whiff.

Hand washing stations will also be available on the event grounds.

They are also offering a new, drive-in Haunted House, called City of the Dead at the same location.

This year, the Hellscream Haunted House in Colorado Springs is implementing some safety measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Everyone will be required to wear a mask and while waiting in line, guests will need to stand 6-feet apart.

Hand sanitizing stations will be available and the staff will be wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) too.

Erica Leonis with Hellscream Entertainment said they had to get creative with the staff costumes to make them scary but also up to PPE standards.

They ask customers to:

PLEASE PROVIDE YOUR OWN PROTECTIVE MASK AND WEAR IT AT ALL TIMES.

Stay home if you are sick or have recently come into contact with someone who is sick.

Wear a face mask when inside our establishments.

Maintain proper social distancing when visiting our establishments.

Take the time to read all posted notices and information provided on our website and at our locations

Refrain from catching up to groups in front of yours.

Clean your hands as you enter our attractions and as you leave.

Please do not touch any objects or actors as you venture through our attractions.

Pay attention to all signage and instructions at our attractions.

Erica Leonis also represents Haunted Mines, another haunter house in Colorado Springs, and said the same rules apply here.

They typically allow multiple parties in together but said this year they're only allowing one group in the attraction at a time. If one person comes alone, they will go in and through the haunted house alone.