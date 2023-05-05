Those headless mannequins are back at the Denver Colfax Marathon

Runners, you're not seeing things. Those really are beautiful headless mannequins.

DENVER — Imagine hitting mile 16 of a marathon, cresting a hill and seeing beautifully decorated — albeit headless — mannequins hanging out in the lawn near your race route.

That's what the runners of the Denver Colfax Marathon, half marathon, marathon relay, and urban 10 miler will see on race day as they hustle by the Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design (RMCAD).

Each year the Denver Colfax Marathon works with the Denver Arts Society and local artists for the Colfax Mannequin Art Display to involve Denver's art scene in the city’s only marathon. This is the 10th year of the project.

Former District 8 Denver councilwoman Carla Madison had a vision to put mannequins outside of each Colfax storefront. It was this idea that sparked the inspiration for the project.

Although Madison lost her battle to colon cancer in 2011, her concept came to life two years later. The project started in 2013, and each year, more mannequins are added to the Colfax mannequin "family."

The RMCAD bus transported the blank mannequins that year as RMCAD students took on the project in the first year, which made for quite the scene.

Over the years, many artists have participated in the project.

Even if you're not running, you can see the mannequin family on race day at the Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design.

The 17th annual Denver Colfax Marathon weekend will be held Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21.

More than 20,000 runners are expected to participate in the Denver Colfax Marathon weekend which includes a marathon, half marathon, 10 miler, 5K and the nation’s largest marathon relay.

