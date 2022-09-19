'Hellboy' star to screen film in Denver

Guillermo del Toro's 2004 movie will have a special screening in the Mile High City.

DENVER — Ron Perlman will visit the Mile High City for a movie screening in December.

The actor and star of "Hellboy" will appear at a showing of the 2004 film on Saturday, Dec. 17 at Paramount Theatre in Denver.

Tickets for the screening go on sale Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. for $39.50 to $59.50, plus applicable fees, at ParamountDenver.com.

A limited number of VIP tickets, which include premium seating and a post-show photo opportunity with Ron Perlman, will be available for $150.

Perlman, who reprised his role as Hellboy in "Hellboy II: The Golden Army," is also known for starring on "Sons of Anarchy," "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," "Enemy at the Gates," and "Blake II."

