The news of Grandoozy, Denver's newest three-day music festival, didn't take Colorado by surprise; the fight for the festival was in the news for more than a year before final details were announced.

Grandoozy -- pegged as a "super festival" by its creators -- will bring Kendrick Lamar, Florence + The Machine and Stevie Wonder to the Overland Park Golf Course this September. If that's not enough for you, this is hardly your only chance to jam in Colorado.

Here's a list of other festivals in Colorado that will be a little less Bonnaroo this summer and fall:

Spread The Word Music Festival - Denver - May 11 - 13

This one's a super local extravaganza -- more than 80 of Colorado's best bands and DJs are coming to downtown Denver this spring for the sixth annual Spread the Word festival. This year's acts include Magic Beans, Caribou Mountain Collective, Avenhart and many others.

Colorado Prairie Music Festival - Hugo - June 1 - 3

The second annual Colorado Prairie Music Festival will be held in June at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Hugo. The festival features the Josh Abbott Band along with other popular red dirt bands. There will be food, beer and entertainment for the whole family.

Palisade Bluegrass and Roots Festival - Palisade - June 8 - 10

For the 10th year, Americana, bluegrass and roots musicians will converge in Mesa County from across the nation for the Palisade Bluegrass and Roots Festival. Trout Steak Revival, Fruition and Della Mae are just some of the acts on the roster this year. Tickets start at $25 and kids under age 12 get in free!

Pagosa Folk N Bluegrass Festival - Pagosa Springs - June 8 - 10

Tommy Emmanuel, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper and many others will descend on Pagosa this June. Tickets for this three-day festival start around $31 and can include camping.

Country Jam - Grand Junction - June 14 - 17

The four-day festival features, you guessed it, some pretty well-known country music talents with a side of camping. This year's lineup is pretty fire: Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Brantley Gilbert and Brett Eldredge are the headliners with support from Big & Rich, Dustin Lynch and 14 other acts.

Sonic Bloom - Pueblo - June 14 - 17

The four-day festival at Hummingbird Ranch features local electronic artists. Sonic Bloom is described by organizers as an intimate boutique festival experience.

The lineup includes Shpongle, Keys and Krates, Nightmares on Wax, Liquid Stranger and more.

Telluride Bluegrass - Telluride - June 21 - 24

The annual bluegrass music festival will make a 45th appearance in the historic mountain town of Telluride in June at Town Park.

Being surrounded by mountains isn’t even the cherry on top; the Telluride Bluegrass is held the weekend closest to the Summer Solstice – the longest day of the year.

Final additions to the lineup include Tedeschi Trucks Band, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Béla Fleck & Brooklyn Rider, The Railsplitters, Frigg, Phoebe Hunt & The Gatherers, and The Maes.

Cover Rock Festival - Avon - June 22 & 23

The festival carries a new theme each year – this year’s theme is “Made in the USA.” Tribute bands will recreate the music of America’s Rock and Roll legends.

The lineup features The Doors, Aerosmith, Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen, The Allman Brothers and more.

Blues from the Top - Winter Park - June 23 and June 24

Two full days of live blues and vendors will take over Winter Park's Hideaway Park for the 16th year. This year's lineup has not yet been announced, but watch this space for more information on that. Tickets go on sale at the end of March.

Jazz Aspen Snowmass - Snowmass - June 22 - 30 & Aug. 31 to Sept. 2

This nearly 30-year-old festival in Snowmass not only hosts the big acts – this year includes the likes of Lionel Richie, Jack Johnson and Zac Brown Band – but also intimate “jas cafes” and a separate festival in June.

The Labor Day event is the standard but this year JAS is offering a “June Experience” at the beginning of summer. It will feature two nights of headline concerts instead of three with additional shows to be announced soon.

Vans Warped Tour - Denver - July 1

If you thought you were emo in 2003, you already know about the Warped Tour. With acts like We the Kings, Simple Plan and Mayday Parade, you're going to want to throw on your dusty studded belt and head straight to the Pepsi Center (not a super punk venue, but whatever) this July.

The Vans Warped Tour is the largest traveling music festival in the United States and the longest-running touring music festival in North America.

The Ride Festival - Telluride - July 14 & 15

If you don't plan on heading to Red Rocks to see the String Cheese Incident during their three-night stand in July, you can trek to Telluride for the aptly named Ride Festival. Also performing this year is Sheryl Crow, Grace Potter and Joe Russo's Almost Dead. Camping is also available here, and a weekend pass will set you back about $200.

Global Dance Festival - Denver - July 20 & 21

In stark contrast to the rest of Colorado's summer music festivals stands Global Dance, a two-day party at Mile High.

Deadmau5, Future, Gucci Mane, Kevin Gates and many more electronic and rap artists will perform for thousands.

The Underground Music Showcase - Denver - July 26 - 29

This music festival, which its creators compare to South By Southwest, takes over South Broadway for the 18th year this summer. According to the Denver Post, this festival focuses on indie rock, folk and singer-songwriters. Details on the 2018 showcase haven't been announced yet.

RockyGrass Festival - Lyons - July 27 - 29

Bluegrass music and Lyons go together like peanut butter and jelly. At least, they have since the early 90s. According to the festival's website, RockyGrass is known internationally as one of the great traditional bluegrass festivals. This year, Sam Bush Bluegrass Band, Hot Rize and Steep Canyon Rangers will perform.

Bluegrass and Beer Festival - Keystone - Aug. 4 & 5

Colorado’s longest-running beer and bluegrass festival is advertised with the emphasis on what's important -- the beer and the tunes. More than 40 craft breweries showcase their unique blends of hops and barleys while 14 bluegrass acts will entertain on three different village stages.

Telluride Jazz Festival - Telluride - Aug. 3 - 5

Nestled in the San Juan Mountain Range, the Telluride Jazz Festival is a three day and night live music festival held annually during the first weekend of August.

A staple in Telluride since 1977, this year's lineup includes Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers, Badbadnotgood and Turkuaz. Festival-goers can also spend the weekend camping.

ARISE Music Festival - Loveland - August 3 - 5

ARISE is returning for the sixth year and will be held at Sunrise Ranch in Loveland.

Five stages will showcase a diverse mix of performers from the worlds of funk, reggae, jam, hip-hop, rock, electronic, folk and conscious roots. The lineup will feature Slightly Stoopid, Thievery Corporation, Trevor Hall, Living Legends and more.

Bohemian Nights at NewWestFest - Fort Collins - August 10 - 12

This music festival is held in historic downtown Fort Collins every August. In addition to a large Colorado lineup, three renowned headliners anchor main stage performances each night. There are more than 250 art, specialty and food booths plus family-centered activities for kids.

Pickin' on the Pinyon - Glade Park - August 17 - 18

Pickin' on the Pinyon is a two-day music festival in Glade Park. The event features musical acts Whiskey Meyers, the Scooter Brown Band, Bri Bagwell and the Banned and many more. Two-day and single-day passes are available.

The Folks Festival - Lyons - August 17 - 19

North west of Denver sits the town of Lyons. This summer, recognizable names like Regina Spektor, The Indigo Girls and Jeff Tweedy will take the stage for the 28th Annual Folks Fest. You and your closet 4,000 friends are invited to celebrate "songs and stories from around the musical and geographic world."

Mountain Town Music Festival - Keystone - Aug. 17 & 18

This one's cool because there's no need to buy a ticket to hear the tunes. This free festival is riddled with vendors for local crafts, food and drinks. Four acts are slated to play over the two days.

Velorama Music Festival - Denver - Aug. 17-19

As part of the Colorado Classic bike race, Velorama attracts huge crowds and big-name acts to Denver's RiNo neighborhood. Last year, Death Cab for Cutie, Wilco and Saint Motel took the stage over the weekend. This year's headliners include Glass Animals, Cold War Kids, Vince Staples, Matt And Kim, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, and The Kills. I'm excited.

Pitmaster BBQ and Music Festival - Avon - Aug. 18 & 19

This festival will bring some of the best national Pitmasters known for their award winning smoked flavored barbecue meats.The lineup is coming soon, so check back here if your mouth is already watering.

Seven Peaks Music Festival - Buena Vista - Aug. 31 - Sept. 2

Dierks Bentley, in partnership with Live Nation, is putting on the Seven Peaks Music Festival this Labor Day Weekend in Buena Vista.

The three-day, camping-friendly festival will be held at a revived ranch surrounded by stunning views of the Collegiate Peaks.

Other artists include Miranda Lambert, Elle King, Brothers Osborne, Sam Bush and Del McCoury Band.

Four Corners Folk Festival - Pagosa Springs - Aug. 31 - Sept. 2

For the 23rd year, The Four Corners Folk Festival in Pagosa Springs will bring the best folk, Americana, bluegrass and newgrass music to Southwest Colorado.

Included in this year's lineup: The Western Flyers, Nahko And Medicine For The People, Jon Stickley Trio and many more.

Telluride Blue and Brews - Telluride - Sept. 14 - 16

Blues & Brews is a three-day celebration of blues, funk, jam bands, indie, rock, gospel and soul performances - accompanied by some of the best microbreweries in the country, its website reads.

In 2004, legendary blues performer B.B. King performed at Blues & Brews and commented especially on the beauty of the area.

This festival also provides another opportunity to camp in Telluride.

Is there a festival we're forgetting? We'd love to add it. Shoot us an email here.

