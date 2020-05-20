Denver offers $50K grant for High Line Canal art project

The gifts of an artist are needed at a new underpass at Parker Rd. and Mississippi Ave in southeast Denver.

DENVER — The City and County of Denver is holding an open call for a new Public Art commission for an underpass in southeast Denver.

The City of Denver’s Public Art Program seeks a Colorado artist or artist team to work on the new High Line Canal Underpass at South Parker Road and East Mississippi Avenue.

The artist or artist team can work with sound and/or light and will receive a grant of $50,000.

Qualifications will be accepted through Monday, June 22, 11:59 p.m.

"The goal of the public art commission is to create a sound or light artwork that is safe and fun, providing an unexpected surprise and delight experience for pedestrians and cyclists who travel through the underpass," according to the City of Denver’s Public Art Program. "The light and/or sound component may be installed at the entry or exit points of the underpass, but not run through its interior."

The underpass is located in Denver's Washington Virginia Vale Neighborhood.

Artists may submit qualifications for High Line Canal Underpass at artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=7505.

For more information on Denver Public Art opportunities, visit denverpublicart.org/for-artists.

