One last glimpse at the bears who did the 'Dirty Dancing' lift (before they go into hibernation)

This family of bears seen in the Highlands Ranch Backcountry are mugging for the camera one last time before ending 2020 with a long nap.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — These three bears don’t need a makeshift hot tub to have fun or ham it up for the camera.

This family has been spotted at the Highlands Ranch Community Association Backcountry Wilderness Area multiple times, and folks there said this will likely be the last time before they go into hibernation for the winter.

You might recognize the bears in the video above from a previous 9NEWS story about a photo that showed them doing something very, very similar to the lift made famous by the iconic film “Dirty Dancing.”

In the video above (courtesy the HRCA Backcountry Wilderness Area and its bear-y delightful Facebook page), the mom and her two cubs are seen taking a little family stroll in Colorado’s beautiful fall light.

This family ventured into Castle Pines and the Hearth Neighborhood of Highlands Ranch earlier this year, HRCA Backcountry wrote on Facebook, but have spent most of their time away from humans.

“Hopefully they’ll remember these good habits when they wake up in the spring!” the Facebook post reads.

This might be one of the last workouts these bears have before the winter.

Bears in Colorado typically go into hibernation sometime in November, but in the weeks prior to that, they get to consume roughly 20,000 calories a day – so they can pack on the pounds before their months-long slumber (is anyone else kinda jealous?).

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), bears hibernate during the winter because what they usually eat – everything from bugs to nuts to berries – are not available. When bears are in hibernation mode, they don’t eat, drink or even go to the bathroom for 200 days.

Meanwhile, their heart rates and metabolisms drop to half their normal rate – same with their body temperatures.

When bears wake up in the spring, they’re skinnier … and hungry. And so begins their process of gorging on food until they hibernate again.

