History Colorado Center reopening next week

When it reopens next week, the Denver museum will operate under new hours and unveil a new John Denver exhibit.

DENVER — History Colorado Center is the latest cultural institution to announce reopening plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The museum will begin a phased reopening with new hours starting June 22. Through August 31, Mondays at the museum will be reserved for History Colorado members only.

History Colorado Center will be open to the general public on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Each Thursday, the museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. so that guests enjoy performances from local musicians and artists supported by History Colorado.

All guests over the age of 3-years-old must wear a face covering and adhere to social distancing guidelines during their visit.

When the museum opens next week, guests will be able to take in the new John Denver Experience exhibit, described as "an ode to the boundless joy and creative spirit of an immortal songwriter, performer, environmentalist, and humanitarian"

Details on mandatory timed tickets, member reservations and other aspects of safe social distancing at History Colorado attractions are available at this link.

>Watch above: History Colorado is documenting the COVID-19 pandemic as we're living it

All eight of History Colorado’s museums throughout the state are returning to in-person service within the next few weeks:

Fort Garland Museum & Cultural Center opens June 15

Fort Vasquez (Platteville) opens Wednesday, June 17

The Center for Colorado Women’s History at Byers-Evans House (Denver) opens Friday, June 19;

El Pueblo History Museum opens Friday, June 19;

Trinidad History Museum opens Friday, June 19;

The Ute Indian Museum (Montrose) opens Monday, June 22

Healy House Museum & Dexter Cabin (Leadville) will open on a date to be determined.

“We are always eager to serve our fellow Coloradans, but especially in times like these where we have all pulled together with care for our community and state,” said Dawn DiPrince, chief operating officer of History Colorado Center. “This has been our commitment since the onset of this crisis. In that same spirit, we have thoughtfully planned safe and careful ways to re-welcome our guests this summer at all of our museums."