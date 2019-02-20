BOULDER, Colo. — The 71st Conference of World Affairs returns to the University of Colorado Boulder campus from Tuesday, April 9 to Saturday, April 13.

The conference will feature more than 100 speakers from 19 countries including Belarus, Denmark, Georgia, Lebanon, Portugal, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

The Conference of World Affairs is a week-long conference featuring speeches panel discussions and performances. The entire conference is open to the public and completely free.

The core themes of this year's conference are “Design for Life: Breaking the Bubble,” “Disruptive Technology,” and “Women & Girls Changing the World.”

Notable speakers at the 71st conference include longtime writer of The Simpsons Mike Reiss, soccer star Hope Solo and Miriam Jordan, a national immigration correspondent for The New York Times.

To see a complete list of all of this year's attendees, visit Colorado.edu.

From left to right Conference on World Affiairs Faculty Director John Griffin, CWA Community Chair Betsy Hand, Keynote speaker Tony Seba, Student Volunteer Coordinator Meredith Maney, CU Boulder Campus Chancellor Phil DiStefano and CWA Student Volunteer Coordinator Tess Rose cross the Norlin Quad to Macky Auditorium as part of the traditional kickoff to the week long conference.

Patrick Campbell/University of Colorado Boulder

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | More Storytellers