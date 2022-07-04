Renovations at Hotel Colorado uncover a history long forgotten

16 original 125-year-old fireplaces have been discovered during room renovations at the Hotel Colorado.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — At the Hotel Colorado, President Christian Henny says they have discovered a big part of the hotel’s past after renovations on the fourth floor uncovered 16 fireplaces that are 125-years-old.

“It’s part of what makes this historic hotel special,” said Henny. “You have layers of history that are intertwined with the history of the hotel.”

The fireplaces were covered up by the Navy 80 years ago when they used the hotel as a hospital during World War II and didn’t need fancy amenities.

As work started on renovations, the fireplaces were uncovered and touched up. While they used to be used to heat the rooms, they’re no longer functioning fireplaces but still add to the historic charm.

“They were all coal-burning fireplaces originally,” said Henny. “I wouldn’t want people burning coal in a hotel today.”

It’s a historic discovery on one floor and the thought is that there are even more fireplaces covered and hiding behind the walls just waiting for more renovations to be revealed.

“It was really rewarding that they were still here, and in a condition that we could display them,” said Henny.

