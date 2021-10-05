2 Denver hotels ranked among 50 best in world

Colorado also produced one of the top 50 resorts in the world in the rankings.

DENVER — Three Colorado hotels — two of which are in Denver — ranked among the top 50 hotels in the world in the 2021 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards, which the travel magazine announced Tuesday.

Colorado also produced one of the top 50 resorts in the world in the rankings and had the honor of Aspen being named the best small city in America in the annual list. Twelve Colorado ski resorts also ranked in the top 40 resorts in the United States as chosen by magazine readers, including four of the top seven in the country.

While such awards annually are viewed as a feather in the cap of their recipients, they could be particularly important at this time, as hotel occupancy continues to lag pre-pandemic levels with a lack of business and convention travel, and while ski resorts are coming off a tough year. And this year’s awards not only offer more international high rankings to Colorado hotels and resorts than the area typically receives but included a list specifically of the 10 best Denver hotels and the 10 best Colorado resorts.

“Of course, we are beyond thrilled to once again be recognized as one of Denver’s top hotels,” said Ed Blair, Sage Hospitality area general manager who oversees Denver's The Oxford Hotel among his properties. “The Oxford is celebrating its 130th birthday this week, so having Condé Nast Traveler call us 'anything but ‘dated' is a fantastic birthday present as we definitely cater to the modern traveler.”

