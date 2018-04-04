KUSA — Colorado is a beautiful place. Photographers from around the state channel their passion every day to capture what Colorado has to offer.

Colorado's photo of the day
From the photographer: "High mountain waterfall on Schoffield Pass near Marble, Colorado."
From the photographer: "Wildflowers and clear blue water in Ice Lake Basin near Silverton, Colorado."
From the photographer: "During a very early morning hike on The Glacier Gorge Trail, I stopped to get a photo of The Milky Way."
From the photographer: "Mother Nature showing some dark skies for a crazy stormset last night."
From the photographer: "Took those pictures this evening while visiting Piney Lake with the kids today."
From the photographer: "I was probably 6 miles away from the fire but you could see individual trees light up and burn over the course of the night. It's both beautiful and tragic. Shot on a Canon 6D with a Rokinon 14mm. ISO 800, 20 seconds, f/2.8."
From the photographer: "A sunset photo taken along Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park."
From the photographer: "Taken up at Hanging Lake. Definitely a must do for anyone in Colorado!"
From the photographer: "The views in Westminster are underappreciated."
From the photographer: "I considered photoshopping some yellow aspen so the scene would have everything I love about the mountains, but in the end I decided to just keep trying to find it... I'm starting to feel giddy about getting down here again!"
From the photographer: "Meyer&ndash;Womble Observatory on Mt. Evans last night, with the beautiful milky way and the Denver city glow in the background."
From the photographer: "This image was captured in March while the reservoir was still iced over, and the moon and clouds were obscuring the Milky Way. However, I do love how the cool night sky blends in with the warmer tones clouds and foreground."

