KUSA - With everything from a state folk dance to a state sport that may surprise you, we bet there's something about Colorful Colorado you didn't know!

The name Colorado has its origins in Spanish language as the word for "Colored Red." In 1861, Congress chose Colorado as the [then] territory's name, before it officially became a state in 1876.

Colorado has two state nicknames, The Centennial State and 'Colorful Colorado' because of our beautiful scenery of mountains, rivers and plains.

State Flag

The flag was originally designed by Andrew Carlisle Johnson. Precise colors of red and blue were not designated in its original 1911 legislation and some controversy arose over these colors. On February 28, 1929, the General Assembly stipulated the precise colors of red and blue as the same as the national flag. Controversy also arose over the size of the letter C and on March 31, 1964, the General Assembly further modified the 1911 legislation by revising the distance from the staff for the letter C and its diameter.

State Motto: Nil Sine Numine

The Latin phrase means 'Nothing without Providence,' or loosely 'Nothing without God.' The word 'numine' means any divinity, god or goddess.

State Animal: Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep

The Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep (Oviscanadensis) was adopted as the official state animal on May 1, 1961 by an act of the General Assembly. The Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep is found only in the Rockies, usually above timberline in rugged, mountainous areas. These large animals are known for their agility and perfect sense of balance. The male sheep can weigh up to three hundred pounds. The bighorn sheep was named for its massive horns which curve backward from the forehead, down, then forward. On the ram the horns can be as much as fifty inches in length.

State Amphibian: Western Tiger Salamander

Signed in March of 2012, the Western Tiger Salamander(Ambystoma Mavortium) became the state's official amphibian in August of the same year. The creature is the only native and documented amphibian to be found in all 64 Colorado counties. The species are the largest terrestrial salamander in the world.

State Bird: Lark Bunting

The Lark Bunting (Calamospiza melanocoryus Stejneger) was adopted as the official state bird on April 29, 1931. The Lark Bunting is a migrant bird, arriving in April and inhabiting the plains regions and areas up to 8,000 feet in elevation. They fly south again in September. The male bird is black with snowy white wing patches and edgings. The female bird is gray-brown above and white below with dusky streaks. The male bird performs a spectacular courtship flight, during which he warbles and trills a distinctive mating song.

State Cactus: Claret Cup Cactus

The Claret Cup Cactus (Echinocereus triglochidiatus) grows in clumps three to four feet across, featuring bright red-orange flowers. The plant is often found hugging up against a larger plant and is found across Colorado and parts of New Mexico, Arizona, California, Utah and Texas.

State Fish:The Greenback Cutthroat Trout

The Greenback Cutthroat Trout(Oncorhynchus clarki somias) was adopted as the official state fish on March 15, 1994, by an act of the General Assembly. The fish was at one time indigenous to many small creeks, streams and rivers throughout most of Colorado, but through expansion of mining and human occupation across the state, the greenback easily succumbed to pollution from mine tailings and to competition from other species of trout introduced to Colorado waters. Up until the late 1980's biologists feared the extinction of this native fish. However, researchers in the early 1990's discovered several small populations of the greenback in a few remote streams in Rocky Mountain National Park and are taking steps to repopulate.

State Flower: White and Lavender Columbine

The white and lavender Columbine (Aquilegia caerulea) was adopted as the official state flower on April 4, 1899 by an act of the General Assembly. In 1925, the General Assembly made it the duty of all citizens to protect this rare species from needless destruction or waste. To further protect this fragile flower, the law prohibits digging or uprooting the flower on public lands and limits the gathering of buds, blossoms and stems to 25 in one day. It is unlawful to pick the columbine on private land without consent of the land owner.

State Folk Dance: The Square Dance

The Square Dance was adopted as the official state folk dance on March 16, 1992 by an act of the General Assembly. Square dancing is the American folk dance which traces its ancestry to the English country dance and the French ballroom dance. It is called, cued, or prompted to the dancers and includes squares, rounds, clogging, contra, line, the Virginia Reel, and heritage dances.

State Fossil: The Stegosaurus

The Stegosaurus was designated as the official state fossil on April 28, 1982 by executive order of Governor Richard D. Lamm. The Stegosaurus lived in the area we now know as Colorado 150 million years ago during the Mesozoic era in the Jurassic period. It is believed that a typical Stegosaurus weighed ten tons, though its brain weighed only two and a half ounces. There are only six skeletons of the Stegosaurus on public display in the United States, one of which may be viewed at the Museum of Natural History in Denver. This skeleton was discovered by a teacher and students from Canon City High School.

State Gemstone: The Aquamarine

The aquamarine was adopted as the official state gemstone on April 30, 1971. The 14,000 foot mountain peaks of Mount Antero and White Mountain in Colorado are among the finest quality localities known for gem aquamarine. The granite rock of these peaks contains pegmatite bodies that are characterized by large miarolitic cavities containing the gem-quality aquamarine crystals. The cavities are found through a vertical area of a mere 500 feet. The crystals in these cavities range in color from light blue to pale and deep aquamarine green, and in size from very small to six centimeters in length.

State Grass: Blue Grama Grass

Blue Grama grass was adopted as the official state grass on May 20, 1987. Blue Grama is a grass native to the state of Colorado, growing on both sides of the Continental Divide. Grasslands are an important resource to the State of Colorado with considerable economic and conservation significance. A state grass was designated to help inform and educate citizens and tourists about this resource.

State Insect: The Colorado Hairstreak Butterfly

The Colorado Hairstreak Butterfly (Hypaurotiscysalus)was adopted as the official state insect on April 17, 1996. The butterfly is two inches in width and has purple wings with black borders, orange accents in the corners and a blue underside. It may be found on both sides of the Continental Divide at elevations of 6,500 to 7,500 feet, in its usual habitat of scrub oak ecosystems.

State Pet: Rescued dogs and cats

Made official May 13, 2013, dogs and cats adopted from Colorado animal shelters are the official state pets.

State Songs: "Where the Columbines Grow" by A.J. Flynn (1915) & "Rocky Mountain High" by John Denver & Mike Taylor (1973)

"Where the Columbines Grow" was adopted as the official state song on May 8, 1915. Traveling by horse and wagon to visit Indian tribes in the San Luis Valley in 1896, A.J. Flynn received inspiration to write the song after he came across a beautiful Colorado mountain meadow which was covered with columbines. He dedicated the song to the Colorado pioneers. "Rocky Mountain High" was adopted as another State Song on March 12, 2007. John Denver's real name was Henry John Deutschendorf Jr. but his stage name came from the capital city of Colorado. Lyrics here.

State Tartan

The Colorado General Assembly passed a resolution adopting an official state tartan on March 3, 1997. The tartan is comprised of a pattern and colors that symbolize Colorado's splendor and history. Primary blocks are forest green and cerulean blue separated by broad dividing bands of black, with the forest green checks containing two pairs of tram tracks consisting of lavender and white and with the cerulean blue checks containing a gold stripe with red guard lines. The official state tartan is a Celtic and a "district" tartan that may be worn by any resident or friend of Colorado whether or not of Celtic heritage. July 1st is designated as "Tartan Day" in Colorado.

State Tree: The Colorado Blue Spruce

The Colorado Blue Spruce (Piceapungens) was adopted as the official state tree on March 7, 1939. First discovered on Pikes Peak in 1862 by botanist C.C. Parry, it was officially named in 1879 by George Engelmann. This tree is known for its stately, majestic, symmetrical form and its beautiful silver-blue color. It is sometimes called the silver spruce. Colorado schoolchildren voted on Arbor Day, 1892 to name the blue spruce as the state tree. However, it was not until 1939 that the Colorado Blue Spruce was officially designated.

State Mineral: Rhodochrosite

On April 17, 2002, Colorado Governor Bill Owens signed a bill designating the Rhodochrosite as the new state mineral. The deep red to rose-pink manganeze carbonate (MnCO3) mineral, Rhodochrosite, is found in some gold and silver ore-bearing veins. The world's largest Rhodochrosite crystal, called the Alma King, is on display at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. It was found in the Sweet Home Mine near Alma, Colorado in Park County.

State Reptile: Western Painted Turtle

In 2007, Jay Baichi's 4th grade class began the process to get the Western Painted Turtle designated as the Colorado State Reptile. The next year, his students completed the legal steps and Governor Ritter signed HB 08-1017 on March 18, 2008. The two classes researched Colorado reptiles and decided that the Western Painted Turtle was most representative of Colorado reptiles. The turtle (ChrysemysPictaBellii) is a common sight around many Colorado ponds and lakes.

State Sport: Pack Burro Racing

Colorado's 19th century miners used burros to haul their mining tools and supplies across the Rocky Mountains, leading them on a rope since they were packed too full to ride. Legend has it that two miners who found gold in the same location raced each other back to town to be the first to stake claim in the find. Since neither could actually ride their burro into town, one of the basic rules of burro racing was established. Another legend claims drunken miners in Leadville sought a way to make some money in a less back-breaking manner than with a pick and shovel. Burro racing season runs from late May through September. There are five events in Fairplay, Leadville, Buena Vista, Georgetown and Idaho Springs. It was established as the state's official summer heritage sport on May 29, 2012.

