Hudson Gardens cancels summer concert series

South Suburban said it is currently analyzing business operations at the gardens.

LITTLETON, Colo. — The Hudson Gardens & Event Center has announced that its summer concert series will be canceled for another year.

The summer concert series had been presented annually at Hudson Gardens' community amphitheater since 1999, until being canceled in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

"Currently, South Suburban is analyzing all business operations at Hudson Gardens with the focus of bringing back community favorites," South Suburban Parks and Recreation said in a statement. "A strategic plan for the organization will be created to identify priorities for the venue and patrons."

Hudson Gardens said it encourages guests to visit the gardens for free this spring and summer.

"Beautiful blooms, unique plant species and a self-guided art walk are highlights of this botanical garden set along the scenic South Platte River," said South Suburban Parks and Recreation.

For information about events at Hudson Gardens, visit hudsongardens.org.

