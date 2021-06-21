Hungry Howie’s Pizza expands in Colorado

The national pizza chain is expanding its footprint in the Denver metro area.

AURORA, Colo. — Michigan-based Hungry Howie's Pizza is continuing its growth into Colorado.

Known for its flavored-crust pizzas, the chain has opened two new locations in the Denver area.

The newest restaurants are opening at Mississippi Avenue and Chambers Road in Aurora and in Thornton at Washington Street and 104th Avenue.

Hungry Howie's Pizza will now have four Colorado restaurants with other pizza locales in eastern Aurora and Colorado Springs.

Founded in 1973 in Taylor, Michigan, Hungry Howie’s Pizza has grown to more than 525 locations in 21 states.

The chain is popular for its eight flavored-crust pizzas: butter, butter cheese, Cajun, garlic herb, onion, ranch, sesame and Asiago cheese. Hungry Howie's menu also features calzone-style subs, Howie Breads, salads and wings.

Mike Maloney, franchisee of the new Aurora restaurant, said that with help from his wife and daughter, his location will be a family-run business.

"It’s exciting to start my franchising journey with Hungry Howie’s," Maloney said. "I did my due diligence when I was looking into which franchise to buy, and Hungry Howie’s always came up as a top contender. The cost was affordable, and the franchise has a proven method with great products. I’m looking forward to serving high-quality flavored-crust pizzas with a side of excellent customer service to the Denver community."

Thornton franchisee Ian Ferguson said growing up in Michigan with Hungry Howie’s led to his love of the pizza.

"I’ve been a fan of Hungry Howie’s for a long time and excited to finally own a slice of the pie," said Ferguson. "I’m looking forward to spreading Hungry Howie’s cheesy goodness, leading the brand’s fan base in Denver, and helping others fall in love with the brand as much as we did."

"We’re thrilled to have Mike and Ian be part of the brand’s expanding footprint in Colorado," said Jennifer Jackson, Vice President of Development at Hungry Howie’s. "Denver is a great market for us and we’re lucky to have franchisees like Mike and Ian representing us. They both show great dedication and passion for the brand and we’re confident in their success and growth in the Denver market."

