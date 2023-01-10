Grilled cheese, macaroni chain opening 1st Denver location

The first 10 purchasing customers in line will receive free cheesy creations for a year.

DENVER — A restaurant chain known for its macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches is continuing its expansion into Colorado.

I Heart Mac & Cheese will open its first location in Denver — and a second location in Colorado — on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

The new fast-casual concept will open at 8801 East Montview Boulevard.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Following the ceremony, the first 10 purchasing customers in line will receive free cheesy creations for a whole year (limit one bowl per week).

I Heart Mac and Cheese features customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches. Also on the menu are quinoa, broccoli or cauliflower bowls, as well as gluten-free pasta and a vegan menu.

I Heart Mac & Cheese's first restaurant in the Centennial State opened in Highlands Ranch in 2020. A third location is planned for Colorado Springs this spring.

The Denver restaurant will be owned and operated by Full Circle Restaurant Group, founded by Marine Corps veteran Vu Tran.

"I have been in the restaurant business since 2020," Tran said. "Our goal is to build restaurants that bring communities together."

