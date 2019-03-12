STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Take a bumper car, a bumper boat, mix them together and serve them on ice and you get bumper cars on ice.

9News

Jump behind the wheel of a more traditional car or truck and drive about three hours northwest of Denver to Steamboat Springs to try out the bumper cars at the Howelsen Ice Arena.

9News

That’s where Mike Farny works. He's surrounded by skates and bumper cars on ice, something he said started in Steamboat Springs years ago.

“Steamboat was really the founder of ice bumper cars,” he said.

9News

The cars are a lot like bumper boats outfitted with studded wheels to help get them up to four miles per hour but not enough to keep them from sliding, especially if they get hit by another boat.

RELATED: Outdoor ice rinks across Colorado this winter

“They are cars on the ice and the great thing about the cars on the ice is when you hit each other you slide,” said Farny. "It’s a real fluid activity.”

9News

The cars are wrapped in lights, so part of the fun is turning the lights off and seeing who you might bump into in the dark.

9News

The cars rent for $12 and that gets you a 20-minute session. Farny said children five and older can safely drive them.

RELATED: The best Colorado mountain town holiday festivals in 2019

“You don’t have to have any skill set. Anyone can drive these cars,” he said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Colorado Guide