Ice Castles expand capacity for final week of season

The Ice Castles are made up hundreds of thousands of icicles, tunnels, fountains, slides and frozen thrones.

DILLON, Colo. — Meteorological spring has arrived and the Ice Castles in Dillon are preparing to close to avoid the warmer temperatures.

The popular Ice Castles will close for the season on Saturday, March 6, 2021, organizers announced.

Before the closure however, the venue said it will increase capacity as Summit County moves to Yellow on the state’s COVID-19 scale.

The move allows Ice Castles to operate at a 50% capacity. The attraction has operated at 30% capacity since it opened on Dec. 19, 2020.

"This season, we have been able to provide a safe and fun outdoor experience for Coloradans,” said Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird. “We are pleased to be able to open up additional capacity to allow more individuals and families the chance to make magical winter memories during our final week of operation.”

Tickets through Saturday, March 6 are now available at icecastles.com/colorado.

The Ice Castles in Dillon are made up of hundreds of thousands of hand-placed icicles and features ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones, and towers that light up at night.

Dillon is one of four Ice Castles locations in North America.

