However, the Ice Castles will be in 5 other states this winter.

DILLON, Colo. — The Ice Castles will not be returning to the mountains of Colorado this winter.

This is the second-straight year the Ice Castles will not open in Colorado.

From 2017 to 2020, the Ice Castles set up in Dillon over the winter. Last year, organizers announced that a planned move from Dillon to Silverthorne was unsuccessful.

The Ice Castles will still be setting up in five other states this winter: Utah, Wisconsin, Minnesota, New Hampshire and New York.

The Ice Castles exhibition is made up of hundreds of thousands of hand-placed icicles and features ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones and towers that light up at night. LED lights are frozen inside 25 million pounds of ice in order to twinkle to music at night.

