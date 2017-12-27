Ice Castles returning to Colorado in a new location

A team of about 20 ice artisans will spend 8 weeks building the frozen attraction in Colorado's mountains.

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — A magical frozen attraction is coming back to the Centennial State.

After two winters away, Ice Castles will return to Colorado in December in a new location.

Ice Castles will begin building its immersive winter attraction in Cripple Creek as soon as late October or early November.

The Ice Castles exhibition is made up ice-carved tunnels, caverns, fountains, slides, frozen thrones, towers, and crawl spaces. The acre-sized winter playgrounds are illuminated at night by color-changing LED lights embedded inside the ice.

“We are excited to be back in Colorado this winter,” said Ice Castles' CEO Kyle Standifird. "Our team is dedicated to creating an unforgettable experience in Cripple Creek that complements the natural beauty of the area while providing a unique and immersive experience for guests."

Construction on the winter attraction will begin as early as late October. A team of approximately 20 ice artisans will spend about 8 weeks building the experiences.

Ice Castles typically opens in late December or early January, depending on the weather, and remains open until early March.

Cripple Creek is known for its annual Ice Festival, which is scheduled for Feb. 17 to Feb. 25, 2024.

“Cripple Creek is ecstatic to host Ice Castles this year,” said Cripple Creek Mayor Milford Ashworth. “We are the perfect frozen destination during wintertime and are looking forward to a beautiful season with Ice Castles at the forefront.”

Tickets to visit the frozen fortresses will be available in December at IceCastles.com.

From 2017 to 2020, the Ice Castles set up in Dillon over the winter. In 2021, organizers announced that a planned move from Dillon to Silverthorne was unsuccessful. The attraction was not held in Colorado over the winters of 2021-22 or 2022-23.

This winter, the Utah-based Ice Castles team will also set up in Utah, Minnesota, and New Hampshire. The company has also planned a new attraction, Winter Realm, in New York and Wisconsin.

