The Ice Castles will still be in 5 other locations this winter.

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. — The popular Ice Castles will not be returning to Colorado this winter.

Ice Castles organizers announced Thursday morning that a planned move from Dillon to Silverthorne was unsuccessful.

Organizers of the frozen outdoor exhibition said they hope to return to the mountains of Colorado for the winter of 2022-23.

Last winter was the fourth season in a row where Ice Castles had set up in Dillon.

The Ice Castles exhibition is made up of hundreds of thousands of hand-placed icicles and features ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones and towers that light up at night. LED lights are frozen inside 25 million pounds of ice in order to twinkle to music at night.

The Ice Castles will still be appearing in five other locations. The locations this winter will be in Utah, Wisconsin, Minnesota, New Hampshire and New York.

