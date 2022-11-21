Ice rink opens in downtown Denver

Skate rentals are available at the downtown Denver winter-season staple in Skyline Park.

DENVER — Downtown Denver's ice-skating rink is back for an 12th year.

The Downtown Denver Rink will provide free skating in Skyline Park at 16th and Arapahoe streets from Monday, Nov. 21 through Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Throughout the season, skating is free, with skate rentals available for $9 for kids 12 and under and $11 for adults 13 and older.

Downtown Denver Partnership said the opening of the rink will kick off holiday season festivities that include the 9NEWS Parade of Lights on Saturday, Dec. 3 and the Mile High Tree at Civic Center.

“Winter in downtown Denver is such a magical time!” said Downtown Denver Partnership's Sharon Alton. “Our signature events are an beloved annual tradition, and we can’t wait to invite our community back to downtown once again for the holiday season.”

Complete details on operating hours, special events, private parties and more are available at DowntownDenverRink.com.

Another ice rink opened over the weekend at Denver International Airport (DIA).

After a two year hiatus, the rink — located outside between the Jeppesen Terminal and the Westin Hotel — has free skating between between the hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

