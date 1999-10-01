Iliza Shlesinger announces Denver arena comedy show

"Elder Millennial" Iliza Shlesinger has released six Netflix stand up specials.

DENVER — Comedian Iliza Shlesinger said she will bring her biggest tour yet to Colorado later this year.

Shlesiger announced her "Hard Feelings" world tour will make Denver stop at Ball Arena on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The tour, which features all new material, launches July 27 in Hawaii and will make stops across the United Sates.

“This is the biggest and best tour I’ve done,” Shlesinger said. “I can’t wait to share my rock-hard feelings with the world.”

Over the last decade, she has released six Netflix stand up specials including "Hot Forever," "Unveiled," "Elder Millennial," "Confirmed Kills," "Freezing Hot," and "War Paint."

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Iliza Shlesinger tour

July 27 – Kahului, HI – Castle Theater

July 28 – Honolulu, HI – The Hawaii Theatre

September 7 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater

September 8 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

September 9 – Grand Rapids, MI – DeVos Performance Hall

September 14 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

September 15 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

September 16 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

September 28 – San Diego, CA – San Diego Civic Theatre

September 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

September 30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

October 13 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

October 14 – Portland, ME – Merrill Auditorium

October 15 – Burlington, VT – Flynn Center For The Performing Arts

November 3 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

November 4 – Washington D.C. – DAR Constitution Hall

November 10 – Reno, NV – Silver Legacy Grande Exposition Hall

November 17 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

November 18 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

November 27 – Madrid, Spain – Teatro La Latina

November 29 – Barcelona, Spain – L'Aliança del Poblenou Casino

December 1 – Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street

December 3 – Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Noord-Holland – AFAS Live

December 6 – London, England – Hammersmith Apollo

December 8 – London, England – Hammersmith Apollo

December 9 – Paris, Ile-de-France – La Cigale

December 11 – Berlin, Germany – Admiralspalast

December 12 – Cologne, Germany – Tanzbrunnen Köln

December 14 – Budapest, Hungary – MoM Sport

December 15 – Prague, Czech Republic – Kino Lucerna

December 16 – Vienna, Austria – Globe Wien

December 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Scandic Falconer

December 18 – Oslo, Norway – Oslo Spektrum

December 20 – Helsinki, Finland – House of Culture

December 21 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion. Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.



ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.