Iliza Shlesinger announces Denver arena comedy show

DENVER — Comedian Iliza Shlesinger said she will bring her biggest tour yet to Colorado later this year.
Shlesiger announced her "Hard Feelings" world tour will make Denver stop at Ball Arena on Saturday, Sept. 30.
The tour, which features all new material, launches July 27 in Hawaii and will make stops across the United Sates.
“This is the biggest and best tour I’ve done,” Shlesinger said. “I can’t wait to share my rock-hard feelings with the world.”
Over the last decade, she has released six Netflix stand up specials including "Hot Forever," "Unveiled," "Elder Millennial," "Confirmed Kills," "Freezing Hot," and "War Paint."
Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.
Iliza Shlesinger tour
- July 27 – Kahului, HI – Castle Theater
- July 28 – Honolulu, HI – The Hawaii Theatre
- September 7 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater
- September 8 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
- September 9 – Grand Rapids, MI – DeVos Performance Hall
- September 14 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
- September 15 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall
- September 16 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
- September 28 – San Diego, CA – San Diego Civic Theatre
- September 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
- September 30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- October 13 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- October 14 – Portland, ME – Merrill Auditorium
- October 15 – Burlington, VT – Flynn Center For The Performing Arts
- November 3 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
- November 4 – Washington D.C. – DAR Constitution Hall
- November 10 – Reno, NV – Silver Legacy Grande Exposition Hall
- November 17 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
- November 18 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
- November 27 – Madrid, Spain – Teatro La Latina
- November 29 – Barcelona, Spain – L'Aliança del Poblenou Casino
- December 1 – Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street
- December 3 – Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Noord-Holland – AFAS Live
- December 6 – London, England – Hammersmith Apollo
- December 8 – London, England – Hammersmith Apollo
- December 9 – Paris, Ile-de-France – La Cigale
- December 11 – Berlin, Germany – Admiralspalast
- December 12 – Cologne, Germany – Tanzbrunnen Köln
- December 14 – Budapest, Hungary – MoM Sport
- December 15 – Prague, Czech Republic – Kino Lucerna
- December 16 – Vienna, Austria – Globe Wien
- December 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Scandic Falconer
- December 18 – Oslo, Norway – Oslo Spektrum
- December 20 – Helsinki, Finland – House of Culture
- December 21 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet
Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion. Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.
