How to report fireworks in your neighborhood in Denver and the Front Range

Any fireworks that leave the ground are illegal in Colorado. Most counties have a tip line to report illegal fireworks in your neighborhood.

DENVER — Fireworks on the Fourth of July are a staple of summer and a fun way to celebrate with the family, but it's important to have fun in a safe and legal way.

Any type of fireworks that leaves the ground is illegal in Colorado. Examples of prohibited fireworks are firecrackers, bottle rockets, lady fingers, mortars and Roman candles.

The use of illegal fireworks in unincorporated county areas is a Class 3 misdemeanor and is punishable with fines from $50 to a maximum of $750 and/or up-to six months imprisonment.

Depending on where you live, however, there may be certain types of firecrackers that are permitted such as sparklers, snakes, fountains, tanks, smoke bombs, wheels and ground spinners.

Cities and counties ask that you don't call 911 to report illegal fireworks except in cases of injury or a fire. Instead, cities and counties set up hotlines or apps that allow residents to make reports, or ask that residents call the non-emergency dispatch phone number.

You can report illegal fireworks at any time by calling 720-913-2059 or visiting Denvergov.org/311.

To report illegal fireworks, call the non-emergency phone number: 303-288-1535.

To report illegal fireworks, call the non-emergency phone number: 303-795-4711.

Do not call 911 if:

You have questions about what is or isn't illegal.

You have or don't have the exact address of someone using illegal fireworks.

You want to know where to dispose of fireworks.

You want to know what time of day you can use fireworks.

The phone number for reporting non-emergency illegal fireworks in Aurora is 303-627-5678. The line is available from 6 a.m. July 1 through July 4.

The phone number for reporting illegal fireworks in Boulder County is 303-441-4444.

To report illegal fireworks, call the non-emergency line: 303-438-6400.

To report the use of illegal fireworks, call the Castle Rock Police Department at 303-663-6100.

The Douglas County fireworks hotline to report the use of illegal fireworks is 303-814-7119. This will be active from 4 p.m. to midnight June 30 through July 4.

After July 4, call the non-emergency number: 303-660-7500.

To report illegal fireworks, you need to know the exact address where they're being used. It's not enough to say you hear fireworks in your neighborhood.

Use this link to report illegal fireworks being used in the city.

For fireworks complaints, call the non-emergency phone number: 970-350-9600.

Jefferson County's fireworks hotline to report illegal fireworks in progress is 303-980-7340. This is activated from mid-June through July 4. Additional staff will be available to receive calls from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. July 2 through July 4.

After July 4, call the non-emergency number: 303-271-0211.

You can also report fireworks with the Jeffcom911 phone app.

The city's fireworks call center will operate July 3 and July 4. That phone number is 303-774-4731. You can also report illegal fireworks at this link.

To report illegal fireworks, call the fireworks hotline at 970-962-2110 or the non-emergency number: 970-667-2151.

To report fireworks in progress, call 303-288-1535. Otherwise, use the Access Northglenn tool and app.

To report illegal fireworks, call the non-emergency line: 303-841-9800. For information on fireworks regulations or to report a concern, email police@parkeronline.org.

To make a fireworks complaint, call the non-emergency line: 720-977-5150.

To report illegal use or possession of fireworks, call the non-emergency line: 303-658-4360.

For chronic violators, you can leave an anonymous tip at 303-706-3812. Officers will contact the home or violator but cannot issue a summons.

