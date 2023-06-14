x
Denver stadium prepares for biggest EDM concert in Colorado history

Illenium will perform three unique sets over one night in the 76,125-capacity stadium.

DENVER — Illenium is preparing to play the biggest concert of his career at Colorado's biggest stadium.

Colorado-based DJ and electronic dance music producer Illenium will headline "Trilogy: Colorado" at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, June 17.

The concert promises to be the biggest electronic dance music (EDM) concert ever in Colorado based on attendance and production.

Tickets for the Denver concert are available on all levels of Empower Field at Mile High, including field level. Ticket prices range from $456 in a standing-room pit section on the floor, to $16 for the upper level of the stadium.

Empower Field parking passes are $40 at Ticketmaster.com.

The Colorado concert marks Illenium's second Trilogy show where three unique sets will be performed in one night, following a 2021 concert at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.

In 2022, Illenium headlined Hangout Music Festival, EDC Las Vegas, Sunset Music Festival, and Bonnaroo, with Outside Lands up next. He also performed two-nights at The Gorge Amphitheatre and has an ongoing Vegas residency at OMNIA Nightclub and Tao Beach Dayclub.

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Illenium poses in the press room with the award for top dance electronic album for "Fallen Embers" at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

