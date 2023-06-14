Denver stadium prepares for biggest EDM concert in Colorado history

Illenium will perform three unique sets over one night in the 76,125-capacity stadium.

DENVER — Illenium is preparing to play the biggest concert of his career at Colorado's biggest stadium.

Colorado-based DJ and electronic dance music producer Illenium will headline "Trilogy: Colorado" at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, June 17.

The concert promises to be the biggest electronic dance music (EDM) concert ever in Colorado based on attendance and production.

Tickets for the Denver concert are available on all levels of Empower Field at Mile High, including field level. Ticket prices range from $456 in a standing-room pit section on the floor, to $16 for the upper level of the stadium.

Empower Field parking passes are $40 at Ticketmaster.com.

The Colorado concert marks Illenium's second Trilogy show where three unique sets will be performed in one night, following a 2021 concert at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.

In 2022, Illenium headlined Hangout Music Festival, EDC Las Vegas, Sunset Music Festival, and Bonnaroo, with Outside Lands up next. He also performed two-nights at The Gorge Amphitheatre and has an ongoing Vegas residency at OMNIA Nightclub and Tao Beach Dayclub.

Had this leaked rendering of the field for @ILLENIUM’s TRILOGY stadium show on 6/17 in Denver — land in my inbox today with some interesting notes 👇



• Will feature the largest number of LED panels in Colorado history.



• Biggest EDM show (attendance + production) in CO ever. pic.twitter.com/acYAqSMjZ2 — Festive Owl (@TheFestiveOwl) June 7, 2023

Colorado's largest EDM event kicks off this Saturday at @EmpowerField!



Who's ready for Trilogy: Colorado with @ILLENIUM?



Get your parking permit before you arrive » https://t.co/Q3Aek0LO1k pic.twitter.com/Di6Jj6Rx9v — Empower Field at Mile High (@EmpowerField) June 13, 2023

Three Sets. One Night. TRILOGY is coming to Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Sat. June 17th, 2023. Can’t wait to share this experience with all of you again 🙂



Artist presale 7/27 @ noon MT

Sign up for early access → https://t.co/V6BY8pmMlv pic.twitter.com/VSu61TevBE — ILLENIUM (@ILLENIUM) July 18, 2022

