Denver museum's IMAX theater to close for renovations

The Phipps IMAX Theater first opened as the Phipps Auditorium in 1940.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — The Phipps IMAX Theater at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science (DMNS) is getting some upgrades.

DMNS said its IMAX theater will close July 19 for "extensive renovations."

The museum said the entire theater area will undergo a "major facelift" requiring the theater to be closed for months.

The renovations will include a new lobby entrance with new finishings, a new laser projector and a new sound system.

DMNS said the new audio and visual accessibility features will include a hearing induction loop, updated closed captioning system, enhanced programming, and 2D and 3D capabilities.

The museum said it has contracted D3D Cinema to create the new, yet-to-be-named, giant-screen theater. Museum officials said the Phipps IMAX Theater will likely be closed until December.

The Phipps IMAX Theater first opened as the Phipps Auditorium in 1940. The theater was renovated as an IMAX theater in 1983.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.