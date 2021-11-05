In-N-Out opens its newest Colorado location on Friday

The burger franchise opens its newest restaurant in the Centennial State on Friday.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs has a new option for satisfying appetites for a double-double and animal-style fries.

In-N-Out Burger opens its fifth restaurant in Colorado on Friday at 2895 New Center Point Road on the east side of Colorado Springs.

The restaurant, located near North Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue, has one drive-thru lane, indoor seating for 84 guests and a covered patio with outdoor seating for 76 guests.

> Above video: Lone Tree In-N-Out opens in February 2021.

Adam Kraft, an In-N-Out veteran for 23 years, will manage the new Colorado Springs restaurant. The restaurant will employ approximately 80 workers with a starting wage of $17 per hour, said In-N-Out Burger.

The first In-N-Out Burger establishment in Colorado Springs opened in November 2020 at 1840 Democracy Point on the north side of the city.

In addition to Colorado Springs, In-N-Out Burger now operates restaurants in Aurora, Lakewood and Lone Tree. The California-based chain also has a 97,900-square-foot distribution facility in Colorado Springs.

The famous burger joint is known for its double-double burger and animal-style fries. In-N-Out Burger currently has more than 300 fast-food locations throughout several western states including Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Texas.

