In-N-Out Burger puts finishing touches on 3rd Colorado location

Colorado's next In-N-Out restaurant will be located near Park Meadows Mall.

LONE TREE, Colo. — In-N-Out Burger is putting the final touches on its third Colorado location.

The California-based chain said it plans to open its newest restaurant in Lone Tree before the end of February. The exact opening date has not yet been announced.

The 3,867-square-foot Colorado establishment is preparing to open on East Westview Road next to Park Meadows Mall.

In November 2019, Lone Tree City council voted 5-0 to approve construction for the Park Meadows In-N-Out restaurant.

The space, near East County Line Road and Yosemite Street, was previously occupied by Suds Factory Car Wash & Auto Detailing Center. The car wash closed its doors in January 2020 to prepare for the new construction.

> Above video: Lone Tree car wash closes for In-N-Out in January 2020.

In-N-Out expects the restaurant in Lone Tree to be so busy that designs for the drive-thru lane plan for it to accommodate 26 cars at a time. Plans for the restaurant showed indoor and outdoor seating areas capable of accommodating up to 90 guests.

In-N-Out opened its first Colorado locations in December 2020 in Aurora and Colorado Springs. The chain also constructed a 97,900-square-foot distribution facility in Colorado Springs, which will anchor further expansion in the region.

The famous burger joint is known for its double-double burger and animal-style fries. In-N-Out Burger currently has more than 300 fast-food locations throughout several western states including Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Texas.

