In-N-Out Burger coming to Thornton in 2021

The north side of the Denver metro area will soon be closer to a double-double and animal-style fries.

THORNTON, Colo. — In-N-Out Burger's expansion in Colorado will continue northward with a new location in Thornton.

The California-based burger chain will open a restaurant the Denver Premium Outlets at 136th Avenue and Interstate 25, according to the City of Thornton.

Thornton Mayor Jan Kulmann said the new In-N-Out Burger will open in 2021.

Since opening its brand-new, 97,900-square-foot distribution facility in Colorado Springs last year, In-N-Out Burger has opened three restaurants in Colorado.

Locations opened in Colorado Springs and Aurora in December and a third restaurant made its debut near Park Meadows Mall in Lone Tree in February.

> Above video: In-N-Out opens first Colorado restaurant in Aurora in Dec. 2020.

The famous burger joint is known for its double-double burger and animal-style fries. In-N-Out Burger currently has more than 300 fast-food locations throughout several western states including Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Texas.

In-N-Out is just one of several popular restaurants making the jump into Colorado.

Fire-grilled chicken chain El Pollo Loco told 9NEWS it plans on opening 10 to 15 restaurants in the Denver metro area and as many as five others in the Colorado Springs area over the next five years.

Texas-based burger favorite Whataburger is planning to open a new location in Colorado Springs, according to planning documents submitted to the City of Colorado Springs.

