In-N-Out Burger puts finishing touches on newest Colorado restaurant

In-N-Out Burger is in the final stages of construction on a new restaurant in Douglas County.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Colorado will soon have another option for satisfying appetites for a double-double and animal-style fries.

In-N-Out Burger is in the final stages of construction on a new restaurant in Castle Rock.

Located at 5470 Factory Shops Boulevard next to the Outlets at Castle Rock, the restaurant has not yet set an opening date.

The restaurant is hiring with starting wages at $17. Applications are being accepted online.

In-N-Out Burger opened its first Colorado restaurants in November 2020 in Aurora and Colorado Springs. Since then, the California-based burger chain has opened restaurants in Lone Tree, Lakewood, Thornton as well as a second location in Colorado Springs.

In-N-Out Burger also has a 97,900-square-foot distribution facility in Colorado Springs.

> Above video: Lakewood In-N-Out opens in July 2021.

The famous burger joint is known for its double-double burger and animal-style fries. In-N-Out Burger currently has more than 330 fast-food locations throughout several western states including Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Texas.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: How to Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.