In-N-Out Burger's newest Colorado location opens Thursday

THORNTON, Colo. — Thornton has a new option for satisfying appetites for a double-double and animal-style fries.
In-N-Out Burger opens its sixth restaurant in Colorado on Thursday at 111 East 136th Ave.
The restaurant — located just off Interstate 25 at 136th Avenue at Grant Street — has one drive-thru lane, indoor seating for 74 guests and a covered patio with outdoor seating for 30 guests.
> Above video: Lone Tree In-N-Out opens in February 2021.
Brietta Angel, who has been a veteran of In-N-Out for 24 years, will manage the Thornton restaurant, In-N-Out's cooperate office said.
In-N-Out said the new restaurant will employ approximately 80 workers with a starting wage of $17 per hour.
The Thornton In-N-Out will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
In addition to the Thornton location, In-N-Out Burger now operates restaurants in Aurora, Lone Tree, Lakewood and Colorado Springs. The California-based chain also has a 97,900-square-foot distribution facility in Colorado Springs.
The famous burger joint is known for its double-double burger and animal-style fries. In-N-Out Burger currently has more than 300 fast-food locations throughout several western states including Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Texas.
