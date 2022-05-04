In-N-Out goes mobile with Colorado cookout truck

In-N-Out is ready to bring the burgers to your corporate picnic, birthday or wedding.

DENVER — Colorado has a new, mobile option for satisfying appetites for a cheeseburgers and hamburgers.

In-N-Out Burger has launched a Cookout Truck in Colorado that will bring burgers and side items to your private event as a catering option.

"You plan the event. We’ll cook the burgers," said In-N-Out Burger's website. "Whether it’s a corporate picnic, birthday or wedding, our Cookout Trucks are a great way for your guests to enjoy a hamburger, cheeseburger or Double-Double without leaving the party."

In addition to serving parts of Denver and Colorado Springs, In-N-Out has launched the Cookout Truck in parts of Los Angeles including parts of Ventura, San Bernardino, and Riverside Counties in California as well as Dallas, Texas.

In-N-Out said the trucks are fully self-contained units, equipped with generators and operated and staffed completely by In-N-Out Burger workers.

The trucks serve the Double-Double, cheeseburger, hamburger, grilled cheese, chips and fountain drinks. The California-based burger chain notes that french fries and shakes cannot be prepared on the trucks.

The trucks can be reserved online and its recommended party planners book two to four months out.

In-N-Out Burger now operates restaurants in Aurora, Lone Tree, Lakewood, Thornton and Colorado Springs. The California-based chain also has a 97,900-square-foot distribution facility in Colorado Springs.

The famous burger joint is known for its double-double burger and animal-style fries. In-N-Out Burger currently has more than 300 fast-food locations throughout several western states including Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Texas.

