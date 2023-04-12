In-N-Out proposed in southeast metro Denver

This could be the next site to grab double-doubles and animal-style fries in the Denver area.

PARKER, Colo. — Parker could soon have an option for satisfying appetites for a double-double and animal-style fries.

In-N-Out Burger has submitted an application to build a fast-food restaurant at the southwest corner of Parker Road and Pine Lane.

Plans for the proposed 3,900-square-foot restaurant include space for a 24-vehicle drive-thru queue.

The site proposals are currently being reviewed, and there is no timetable for the start of construction or an opening date.

The Parker restaurant is one of several In-N-Out locations proposed in Colorado.

Construction is in the final stages on a restaurant at Central Park Boulevard and Interstate 70 in Denver. Others are also proposed in Loveland and Arvada.

In-N-Out Burger opened its first Colorado locations in Aurora and Colorado Springs in November 2020. Since then, Colorado restaurants have also opened in Lone Tree, Lakewood, Thornton and Castle Rock.

The California-based chain also has a 97,900-square-foot distribution facility in Colorado Springs.

The famous burger joint is known for its double-double burger and animal-style fries. In-N-Out Burger has more than 330 fast-food locations throughout several Western states including Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Texas.

In-N-Out Burger has launched a Cookout Truck in Colorado that will bring burgers and side items to your private event as a catering option.

In addition to serving parts of Denver and Colorado Springs, In-N-Out has launched the Cookout Truck in parts of Los Angeles, including parts of Ventura, San Bernardino, and Riverside Counties in California as well as Dallas, Texas.

In-N-Out said the trucks are fully self-contained units, equipped with generators and operated and staffed completely by In-N-Out Burger workers.

The trucks serve the Double-Double, cheeseburger, hamburger, grilled cheese, chips and fountain drinks. The California-based burger chain notes that French fries and shakes cannot be prepared on the trucks.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.