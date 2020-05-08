Manitou city council approves plan to reopen the Incline

The city of Colorado Springs will now have to approve the plan before it's made final.

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Soon, you might be able to climb 2,744 brutally steep steps for fun once again.

Manitou Springs City Council voted 5-3 Tuesday night to approve a plan to reopen the Incline under a free reservation system. The idea was proposed by the city of Colorado Springs in June.

Both cities have been collaborating on a plan to reopen the Incline to align with recommended public health modifications during the pandemic.

The Incline has been closed since March 17 under an emergency resolution issued by Manitou Springs City Council in response to COVID-19. At the time, the city said social distancing requirements and proper mask usage could not be properly enforced due to the large number of visitors on the trail.

The new reservation system would allow 45 hikers access to the Incline every 30 minutes from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. That would help limit the number of people on the trail to allow for social distancing.

Hikers that are driving to the trail would need to park in one of two lots and get a wristband before hiking the trail.

Reservations would be available up to 7 days in advance.

The city of Colorado Springs would operate and staff the interim reservation system.

The plan will now go back to Colorado Springs for final approval.

A late May proposal for a paid reservation system to reopen the trail was rejected

The Manitou Incline is a notoriously steep and difficult trail just outside of Colorado Springs. It climbs 2,000 vertical feet in just under a mile.