Independence Parade returns to Greeley this year

Businesses, clubs, and groups are all invited to participate this year's Independence Parade in Greeley.

GREELEY, Colo. — One of Colorado's largest annual parades will return this summer.

The Greeley Stampede's Independence Parade will be held Saturday, July 3, 2021. This year's theme is "Celebrate-Preserve-Strengthen."

The parade runs north along Greeley's 10th Avenue, starting next to the University of Northern Colorado campus at 19th Street and ending on 5th Street beyond Lincoln Park.

During the parade, the Greeley Stampede asks spectators to do their best to social distance and spread out along the route. The Greeley Stampede is also working on options to livestream the event and will have more information at a later date.

"The parade is a community celebration and wouldn’t be possible without community support," said Kent Heckel, Greeley Stampede Parades Chairman. "The parade is one of the Stampede’s oldest traditions and is a fun way to get your friends and family together to celebrate our independence and start the festivities."

> Above video: 2019's Independence Parade.

Leading the parade will be the traditional longhorns from Wells Ranch.

The Greeley Stampede is looking for entries for this year's parade. Businesses, clubs and groups are invited to participate.

If you are interested in participating in the parade, visit greeleystampede.org for more information and to apply. The deadline for early entry is May 31 with the final entry deadline June 11. Organizers said parade entries will be judged on theme, craftsmanship, special effects, presentation, public appeal and originality.

New to the Greeley Stampede parade in 2021, youth 4-H clubs and marching bands will have an opportunity to win the Ebba Mae Grant award.

"We will be awarding $500 for the first place entry and $300 for the second place entry and $200 for the third place entry," said Heckel. "Clubs and bands will be judged like all entries, but this award is specific to youth 4-H and marching bands as part of initiative to get more involvement from the groups."

The 99th annual Greeley Stampede opens Thursday, June 24 and runs through Sunday, July 4, 2021.

The festival, which was canceled in 2020, celebrates all things Greeley with rodeos, concerts, carnival rides and games and a fireworks show on Independence Day.

The Greeley Stampede continues to work with state and local government to stay up-to-date on safe event guidelines and practices. Right now, the Greeley Stampede is planning to spread events around the park more to promote social distancing, schedule additional cleaning of high traffic areas and will have hand sanitizing stations throughout the park.

More information on guidelines will be available closer to the event.

