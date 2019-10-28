The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced Monday that the gates on both the Twin Lakes and Aspen sides of Independence Pass are closed.

Independence Pass is a byway with a summit located 18 miles west of Twin Lakes and 19 miles east of Aspen. It crosses the Continental Divide over the Sawatch Range.

The seasonal closure was placed early morning Monday, Oct. 28 after maintenance crews determined the closure was needed to keep both maintenance equipment operators and traveling public safe.

An alternate route is open to Aspen during the months Independence Pass is closed. That route is via Interstate 70 to Glenwood Springs and CO 82 into Aspen.

Independence Pass generally reopens Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Closure dates from the past eight years reveal that the gates have typically been closed early to mid-November.

Independence Pass' past closure dates are:

2011: Nov. 2

2012: Nov. 9

2013: Nov. 4

2014: Nov. 12

2015: Nov. 4

2016: Nov. 17

2017: Nov. 17

2018: Nov. 5

