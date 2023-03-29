Indoor trampoline park opening Highlands Ranch location

The indoor, active entertainment center is expanding in Colorado.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Sky Zone announced Monday it will open its fourth indoor trampoline park in Colorado.

The new location in Highlands Ranch will be opened and operated by franchisees Nick and Lisa Nettleton.

Sky Zone said an exact location and opening date will be announced at a later date.

"As long-time fans of Sky Zone, we jumped at the opportunity to open a franchise as it perfectly aligns our values as a place for families to come and have fun together," Nick and Lisa Nettleton said. "It was important for us to find an organization with a clear path to profitability as well as a strong infrastructure of franchisee support. We are excited to introduce Highlands Ranch families to Sky Zone and show them why we’re the best option for parties, play dates, and so much more."

Sky Zone's indoor trampoline parks feature ninja courses, a toddler zone, springy air courts, drop zones, interactive iWalls, and zip lines. Sky Zone has more than 300 parks around the world including locations in Arvada, Colorado Springs and Parker.

"As we close the first quarter of 2023, we’re pleased to see steady interest from potential franchisees looking to invest in active entertainment," said Mike Revak, SVP of Franchise and Business Development. "We’re thrilled to have the Nettletons join our network as Sky Zone experiences one of the company's most exciting growth periods."

