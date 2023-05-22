Inflatable amusement park opening in Colorado

The new venue features inflatable games, obstacle courses, multiple bars, and a Colorado-fusion menu.

LAFAYETTE, Colorado — A new indoor bounce house venue is opening in Colorado.

Billed as the world's largest indoor inflatable amusement park, Bounce Empire opens Thursday at 1380 S. Public Road in Lafayette.

The 50,000-square-foot bounce house venue features more than 50 attractions including inflatable games and obstacle courses open to guests of all ages.

Bounce Empire said it also has multiple bars, a 21+ lounge, movie theaters, a 13-foot raised concert stage and a Colorado-fusion menu.

Bounce Empire’s signature attraction is "Kraken," a 30-foot inflatable monster slide that propels visitors at fast speeds. Other inflatable structures include the Triple Raptor, Twister Slide, High Voltage Grinder & Warped Wall, and a 280-foot inflatable obstacle course.

Bounce Empire opens Thursday at 3 p.m.

All of the attractions at Bounce Empire are accessible for $25 per hour. Guests will reserve their spot at BounceEmpire.com.

