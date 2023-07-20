National cookie chain continues Colorado expansion

The cult brand is known for serving warm cookies all day and late into the night.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A national cookie chain is continuing its expansion in Colorado with its seventh location in the state.

Insomnia Cookies will open its newest location on Saturday in Colorado Springs.

The new cult-favorite, late-night bakery will be located 4239 N. Nevada Ave. in northeast Colorado Springs, in the University Shops strip mall.

It's the seventh Insomnia Cookies to open in Colorado, joining cookie joints in Denver, Boulder, Greeley and Fort Collins.

Known for its big and unique cookies, Insomnia Cookies' new store will deliver to an area between the Briargate and Stratton Meadows neighborhoods, as well as University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and Pikes Peak State College.

Insomnia Cookies will hold a grand opening event with freebies and treats on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Insomnia Cookies has a large menu with items such as the Classic Chocolate Chunk, Snickerdoodle and Confetti Deluxe, brookies, brownies, blondies, and a slate of vegan options.

“Here to the rescue when that craving for something sweet hits (even at 1 a.m.!), Insomnia Cookies offers in-store, pickup, and delivery options for customers to experience the company’s signature warm, delicious cookies,” said Insomnia Cookies in a release.

“From the Classic Chocolate Chunk cookie to favorites like Snickerdoodle and Confetti Deluxe, delicious Cookies IN Ice Cream flavors, decadent brookies, brownies, and blondies, a full slate of vegan options, and a frequently-rotating limited-edition menu, the brand’s offerings satisfy every sweet tooth – warm or cold.”

