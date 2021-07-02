Historic Denver park undergoing major renovation

The city said they hope to preserve the historic park while also adding new and better amenities.

DENVER — One of Denver's oldest parks is about to get a facelift.

Denver Parks and Recreation, along with city officials and community partners, celebrated the groundbreaking of the improvement project at Inspiration Point Park on Friday. The park is located near Interstate 70 and Sheridan Boulevard, just northwest of Berkeley Lake.

The 25.5-acre park was originally completed in 1910 and is now being remodeled. The said they city hope to preserve the park while renovating most amenities.

> Video above: La Alma-Lincoln Park inches closer to becoming a historical cultural district

Inspiration Point sits at an elevation of 5,415 feet, giving visitors panoramic views of the city and the Rocky Mountains. It is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“Our parks are the heart of our neighborhoods, which is why we must invest in preserving their unique beauty and history for generations to come,” Mayor Michael B. Hancock said in a release. “I am grateful to Secretary Salazar, Council members and our Denver residents for their commitment to restoring and enhancing this historic gem.”

The project includes:

the restoration of a portion of the historic wall

improvement to the western park overlook

installation of a new playground set

a new picnic site with shade pavilion,

improved ADA parking area

a new traffic circle

The $2.4 million-dollar project began in the spring and is scheduled for completion by the end of this year.

The neighborhood near the park is also getting transportation and pedestrian improvements that include asphalt paving of 17 streets within half a mile of Inspiration Point and the addition of bike lanes to Harlan Street.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.