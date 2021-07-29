Boat ramp closes due to low water levels in western Colorado

Vega State Park is located on the slopes of the Grand Mesa.

COLLBRAN, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announced it is closing the boat ramp at Vega State Park due to declining water levels.

Park managers will the close the Island Boat Ramp at the end of the day on Thursday, July 29.

Vega State Park is located north of Grand Mesa in Mesa County in western Colorado. The park is located above the town of Collbran.

"The reservoir will still be open to hand-launch watercraft and boats requiring an Aquatic Nuisance Species inspection can have them completed at the park's visitor center," said Vega State Park Manager James Masek.

"We had hoped to keep the ramps running through Labor Day weekend but the dry conditions have made that impossible this year."

The lake at Vega State Park is operated as an irrigation reservoir and the land around the lake is managed by CPW to provide recreational opportunities in the area. Visit CPW’s website for more information about Vega State Park.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.