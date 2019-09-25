DENVER — The James Beard Foundation is coming to Denver on Thursday, Nov. 7 as part of its 20-city tour of American culinary hot spots.

The Foundation will be hosting a pop-up dinner at Rioja in which James Beard Award-winning chef and co-owner Jen Jasinski will cook with James Beard Award-nominated Amy Brandwein, the chef and owner and Washington D.C. Italian hotspot Centrolina.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. dinner at 1431 Larimer St. are $195 each — or $225 to include a 6 p.m. cocktail and tasting reception as well.

They can be purchased online.

