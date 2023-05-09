Denver Museum of Nature & Science cancels Jane Goodall exhibition

The multimedia exhibition was to be organized by the National Geographic Society and Jane Goodall Institute.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The newest exhibition at Denver Museum of Nature & Science (DMNS) has been canceled days before it was scheduled to open.

The museum announced Monday the exhibition "Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Jane Goodall" has been canceled "due to damage to exhibition components discovered upon arrival."

The traveling multimedia exhibition, celebrating work of Dr. Jane Goodall, was set to open at the Denver museum May 19.

"Due to damage to exhibition components discovered upon arrival, the exhibition 'Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Jane Goodell' has been canceled at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science," DMNS said in a statement.

Organized and traveled by the National Geographic Society in partnership with the Jane Goodall Institute, the exhibition was to feature life-size hologram of Dr. Goodall, a replica of her research tent, and an immersive look at her role as a leader in conservation and research on chimpanzees.

"Despite not having the exhibition, we’re excited to offer alternative ways to engage in and learn about the work of Dr. Jane Goodall," the museum said. "We’re thrilled to open the film 'Jane Goodall’s Reasons for Hope' in our brand-new Infinity Theater on June 3. This film is an uplifting journey around the globe to highlight good news stories that will inspire people to make a difference in the world around them."

"We thank you for your understanding and continued support. We look forward to seeing you soon."

𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: We regret to inform you that the exhibition “Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Jane Goodall” has been canceled at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science due to damage to exhibition components discovered upon arrival. — Denver Museum (@DenverMuseumNS) May 8, 2023

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.