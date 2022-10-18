Jay Leno and Jeff Foxworthy teaming up for a show in Colorado

The show will be at the Bellco Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 19.

DENVER — They say laughter can be the best type of medicine.

Come Nov. 19, two comedy legends will be making a stop in Colorado. Jeff Foxworthy and Jay Leno will be teaming up for a night of laughs at the Bellco Theatre, with doors opening at 7 p.m.

Tickets (including resale) for the show are still available and range from $59.50 to $375, plus applicable fees. They are on sale now at AXS.com.

Jeff Foxworthy is a well-known comedian across the country, having been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards. He is also a bestselling author of more than 26 books.

Most people know Jay Leno from hosting "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" for more than two decades. Currently, he produces and hosts "Jay Leno's Garage" where he shares his passion for anything automotive.

