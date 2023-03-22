Westernaires receive land transfer from Jefferson County

The Westernaires have provided training in western riding, precision drills, and horse care for over 70 years.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Jefferson County has transferred more than 20 acres of land to the Westernaires youth organization.

The land transfer gives the Westernaires a permanent home on 20.69 acres of property they have used for decades southeast of the Jeffco Fairgrounds.

Founded in 1949, the Westernaires is a mounted precision drill organization of youth from 9 to 19 years old. The Westernaires have provided training in western riding, precision drills, and horse care for more than 70 years.

Jefferson County said it first conveyed land to the Westernaires in 1964.

"The Westernaires are a staple in our county, and we would like to see them remain here. Transferring this property to them seems like a course of action that is appropriate," Jefferson County Commissioner Andy Kerr said.

"We are proud to celebrate the western heritage of Jefferson County and appreciate the continued support of the county’s leadership," said Bill Schleicher, Director of Westernaires.

Jefferson County said it will continue to have an interest in this property through deed restrictions and an agreement that requires the Westernaires to use the property for its programs or other park and open space purposes.

If it is not used for any of these purposes, Jefferson County can elect to take the property back. In addition, the Board of County Commissioners would need to approve any transfer or differing use of this property.

"In our 50-year history we have transferred many properties to cities, towns and park districts in Jeffco and required they be used solely for park and open space purposes; this is also the case with this conveyance," Director of Jefferson County Open Space Tom Hoby said.

