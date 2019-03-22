DENVER — Pop star Jennifer Lopez is coming to Denver this summer as part of a 24-city tour tilted “It’s My Party: The Live Celebration Tour.”

The “I’m Real,” and “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer, who has sold more than 75 million records worldwide, will play Pepsi Center on June 19. It’s J.Lo’s first tour in over six years.

“Fans can anticipate a signature Jennifer Lopez show each night featuring her distinctive choreography and dancers, incredible production and set design, dazzling wardrobe, and a non-stop party mix of new and classic J.Lo anthems,” a release from promoter Live Nation reads.

The tour will also feature the “World of Dance Experience,” in which audiences will see surprise dance performances by stars from Lopez' NBC dance show “World of Dance,” the release says.

Doors for the show open at 7 p.m., with the concert set to begin at about 8 pm. Tickets go on sale March 29 at 10 a.m at LiveNation.com

J.Lo's tour kicks off June 7 in Phoenix, Ariz. and wraps up July 26 in Miami, Fla.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS