DENVER — This weekend’s Wellness Your Way Festival is a three-day festival aimed at providing guests the inspiration to transform your mind, body and spirit through education, entertainment, and innovation.

The Wellness Your Way Festival runs Friday, Aug. 16 to Sunday, Aug. 18 at the Colorado Convention Center.

Festival co-founder and singer-songwriter Jewel, Jillian Michaels, KaisaFit, Tone it Up Girls, Ron “Boss” Everline, Da Rulk, Don-A-Matrix, Denise & Kate Austin, Jen Widerstrom, and Joy Bauer are among those set to appear.

Wellness Your Way Festival

A Festival Concert with Jewel and Rachel Platten is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House at the Denver Performing Arts Complex.

To see the complete weekend schedule or to purchase tickets, visit WellnessYourWay.com.

